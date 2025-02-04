Moneycontrol records 24.5 crore page views during Union Budget coverage

Moneycontrol recorded 24.5 crore page views and 3.16 crore sessions during its 72-hour Union Budget coverage. More than 1.86 crore unique users logged into Moneycontrol during its 72-hour coverage of the Union Budget across its web and app platforms.

Advertisment

In addition, Moneycontrol recorded more than 24.5 crore page views and 3.16 crore sessions across its digital platforms from January 31 to February 2, according to Google Analytics data. This strong performance reflects the trust and loyalty of Moneycontrol’s audience, who rely on the platform for reliable content and insights.

As the go-to platform for investors, Moneycontrol's budget coverage ensured that millions of users stayed informed about the budget and its impact on asset prices. The achievement highlights the platform's leadership in the Indian financial landscape by consistently attracting and engaging millions of unique visitors.

“We are delighted by the trust reposed in us by our readers during our Budget coverage and this tremendous achievement underscores how useful they find Moneycontrol’s content as they make business and investment decisions,” said Nalin Mehta, managing editor, Moneycontrol. “We strive very hard to provide market intelligence that is useful for investors and will continue to innovate for our readers.”

In addition to the record Union Budget numbers, the platform surpassed 10 crore unique visitors in October on Google Analytics. Moneycontrol Pro also recently celebrated the major milestone of surpassing 1 million paying subscribers with a bell-ringing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange.

The achievement cemented Moneycontrol Pro's position as India's top news subscription platform and among the top 15 globally. Moneycontrol's unique blend of market data, financial tools, and exclusive research makes it a compelling choice for users.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.