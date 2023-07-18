Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2023 culminates on a High Note

The event’s theme was centred on - "When The Going Gets Tough, #ToughGetGoing.”
Moneycontrol team is happy to announce the grand culmination of the highly anticipated Startup Conclave 2023, a landmark event that congregated prominent entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and visionaries from around the world. Held on July 7th in Bengaluru, the conclave proved to be a resounding success, igniting inspiration, fostering collaboration, and shaping the future of India's robust startup ecosystem.
Throughout the day-long event, attendees were treated to an exceptional lineup of engaging sessions, thought-provoking discussions, and insightful keynote speeches spotlighting the perspective of legacy institutions, regulatory bodies and even digitally adept architectures that aimed to collaborate, compete, yet co-exist in the future.
The fireside chat between NR Narayana Murthy and Rohan Murthy, where the father-son duo shared their wisdom and discussed the journey from startup street to Dalal Street, captivated the audience with their anecdotes. On sharing what it takes to be an entrepreneur he stated, “They must have the power of imagination. They must be comfortable with innovation, with doing something unusual.”
On devising leadership and organizational structure, he suggested, "Every startup company must have only one leader. There cannot be two or three leaders. Just one leader." He added, "Once the managerial phase comes in, you invite managers to create systems and processes, establish protocols, invite independent directors, and have a good governance mechanism."
The event also witnessed exclusive interviews with industry stalwarts such as Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of Coursera, and Nir Eyal, renowned author of "Hooked," leading the attendees to embrace innovation and disruption. Also featured were thought-provoking discussions on fintech, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and the growth vs. profitability debate, that spotlighted the consolidation and convergence of sectors among startups in India.
Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2023 triumphantly fulfilled its objective of creating a platform for meaningful dialogue, fostering collaboration among stakeholders. The event witnessed an attendance of over 700 attendees, in-person while several others joined via live stream.
Commenting on the success of the event, Mr. Puneet Singhvi, CEO, Digital & President, Corporate Strategy at Network18 Media & Investments Limited said - "We are thrilled with the ethos and impact garnered by Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2023. The event exceeded our expectations, serving as a catalyst for inspiring discussions, forging valuable connections, and fueling the entrepreneurial spirit in India. We are proud to have provided a pedestal for bolstering the future of India's startup ecosystem through this prestigious conclave."
Moneycontrol expresses its gratitude to all the distinguished speakers, esteemed guests, presenting partners, organizers, and media personnel whose attendance contributed to the success of the Startup Conclave 2023. The conclave served as a testament to the resilience, innovation, and determination of the Indian startup community.
