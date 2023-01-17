Moneycontrol@Davos 2023: Tracking India's rapid ascent in a slowing world

The IMF recently described India as a bright spot on an otherwise dark horizon because it has been a fast-growing pocket amid a slowing global economy. India is expected to drive a fifth of global growth in the coming decade, with some estimates forecasting that it will be the third-largest economy by 2027, adding more than $400 billion to its GDP every year. India has also led the world in building the public digital infrastructure that can be leveraged to facilitate transactions, ease the cost of doing business and better match buyers and sellers.