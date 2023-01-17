Moneycontrol@Davos 2023: Tracking India's rapid ascent in a slowing world

The five-day meeting is centred around the theme ' Cooperation in a Fragmented World'.
The World Economic Forum (WEF) will hold its annual meeting at Davos in Switzerland from January 16 to 20, bringing together world leaders from government, business, and civil society to discuss the year's priorities. The five-day meeting is centred around the theme ' Cooperation in a Fragmented World'.
India will be in focus this time at the World Economic Forum due to a confluence of factors—economic and growth outlook stands out amid global fears of a recession and slowdown. Its global heft is on the rise, as it has assumed the G20 presidency and will convene the G20 Leaders’ summit for the first time in the country in 2023.
The IMF recently described India as a bright spot on an otherwise dark horizon because it has been a fast-growing pocket amid a slowing global economy. India is expected to drive a fifth of global growth in the coming decade, with some estimates forecasting that it will be the third-largest economy by 2027, adding more than $400 billion to its GDP every year. India has also led the world in building the public digital infrastructure that can be leveraged to facilitate transactions, ease the cost of doing business and better match buyers and sellers.
Moneycontrol, through its comprehensive and on-ground coverage of the World Economic Forum, will shine a light on the challenges racking the global economy, the outlook for 2023 and why India is a bright spot.
Binoy Prabhakar, executive Editor, Moneycontrol, said, “Global leaders from business, politics and civil society are gathering at the World Economic Forum and Moneycontrol will again be present in Davos to give a ringside view into what is happening and a peek into behind the scenes at this important event. We will provide our audience an array of conversations with business leaders and policymakers and news and context on the big themes from the big stage. There will be insightful conversations to look forward to from global thinkers, economists, CEOs and business leaders.”
Watch out for Moneycontrol’s daily bulletin that airs at 5 PM IST, January 16th onwards. Follow coverage live on Moneycontrol's website and on social media platforms using the hashtag #MCatDavos and #MCatDavos2023.
(We got this information in a press release).