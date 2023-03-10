Moneycontrol’s inaugural India Fintech Conclave 2023 features fintech giants and top policymakers

Talking about the future of UPI, Dilip Asbe, CEO of NPCI commented, “UPI has not yet reached its total potential, it has a long way to go, and it’s a journey. We have covered some milestones, but for a country like India, we should be doing 10x than this and it is not a hypothetical number. I believe within 2-3 years we will reach 1 billion a day transaction on UPI.” He further added, “During Covid time, many new players came on the UPI bandwagon and there are lot many players who are looking at it currently, for example, PayZapp is coming on UPI, CRED is live on UPI, and Slice is there. The next few years will rationalise the market share in terms of expanding the market and it won’t impact the growth of UPI.”