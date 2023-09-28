More than 50% of Hindustan Times Readers looking to buy a car this Festive Season, says latest report

Festive shopping is not just limited to buying assets like cars and gadgets but also drives Indians to consider long term investments like real estate and gold. At least 42% of Hindustan Times print readers & digital visitors are planning to invest in real estate, whereas a third of LiveHindustan visitors plan to invest in real estate this festive season with significant budgets allocated for the same. Almost half of Hindustan Times print readers intend to buy jewelry in the next 6 months, and a whopping 87% of them plan on buying gold jewelry.