Mother Dairy introduces the first-ever ice cream - chocolate, launches brand ROCKET

Commenting on the new product, Sanjay Sharma, business head – Dairy Products, Mother Dairy said, “Consumers prefer something new and unique, especially when we talk about a segment like Ice-cream. Classic flavors, new varieties, and something fulfilling for the taste-buds is how the segment is perceived to be. For these simple joys of our consumers, we thought of launching an exciting category of Ice Cream - Chocolates which are Extra Tasty, Extra Chocolaty, and Extra Terrestrial, offering a rich mouthfeel and a delectable taste this season. The product will be available at an affordable price of Rs. 20”