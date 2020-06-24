Mother Sparsh launches #PlantAndPure campaign to encourage use of natural baby care products

Forming a clan:

For successful outreach, Mother Sparsh keenly tracked some of the most famous and budding influencers and their presence and fanbase was scrutinized. The influencers’ engagement and genre of content pushed on their profiles were studied before making them a part of the campaign.Some of the most prominent influencers roped in were actress Nisha Rawal and celebrity blogger Charu Sareen. To further enhance the reach and ensure a more comprehensive outcome, Mother Sparsh joined hands with India’s largest closed community young mothers, ‘FirstCry Parenting’. As part of the campaign, the baby care firm primarily targeted mothers, who are the first source of nourishment and care for any child.