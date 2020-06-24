Mother Sparsh launches #PlantAndPure campaign to encourage use of natural baby care products

The new product range by Mother Sparsh redefines brand launch strategy.
Babycare brand Mother Sparsh has launches a social media campaign to inspire and educate new parents on natural baby care products. Recently launched #PlantAndPure campaign by the brand highlights the role of plant-based baby products in the healthy development and growth of infants. Industry players such as FirstCry, along with various influencers were roped in to amplify the reach and intensity of the campaign. The two-month-long campaign was carried out in a phased manner.
Forming a clan:
For successful outreach, Mother Sparsh keenly tracked some of the most famous and budding influencers and their presence and fanbase was scrutinized. The influencers’ engagement and genre of content pushed on their profiles were studied before making them a part of the campaign.Some of the most prominent influencers roped in were actress Nisha Rawal and celebrity blogger Charu Sareen. To further enhance the reach and ensure a more comprehensive outcome, Mother Sparsh joined hands with India’s largest closed community young mothers, ‘FirstCry Parenting’. As part of the campaign, the baby care firm primarily targeted mothers, who are the first source of nourishment and care for any child.
The total outreach of the campaign was around 8 million, of which a considerable chunk can be attributed to the activities carried out in collaboration with FirstCry. With the help of different banners and parenting activities through the platform, the campaign reached out to around 4.5 million people, garnering more than 30,000 clicks/engagement. The outreach through social media influencers and Facebook groups reached up to 3.5 million.
Talking about the comprehensive outcome of the campaign, Mother Sparsh co-founder and Head of Brand Strategy Rishu Gandhi said, “We are thrilled to see an instant connect between our offerings and the consumers. The overwhelming response to our campaign further enhances our bond with our users. Also, there is about 20% growth is revenue of our new plant-based products after the launch of this campaign.”
(We got this information from a press release.)