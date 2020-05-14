Motul India & DViO Digital successfully carry out #MotulFitnessChallenge Campaign

During these challenging times and amidst countrywide lockdown, Motul India took this initiative to help the vehicle guardians, stand by them and help them with the daily necessities. Motul India and DViO Digital devised the #MotulFitnessChallenge, where Motul India followers were encouraged to send in videos of them doing minimum 15 squats, tag and nominate their friends and family to take the same challenge. For every 500 squats, Motul India sponsored one mechanic’s family (either during the lockdown period or post, depending on the accessibility of each mechanic's home).