Motul India & DViO Digital successfully carry out #MotulFitnessChallenge Campaign

DViO designs unique campaign to reach people across the country during the lockdown and help the mechanics’ family.
DViO Digital an integrated marketing agency conceptualized a unique campaign for Motul India. The campaign, #MotulFitnessChallenge is dedicated to the mechanics who have devoted their time and energy for the company and have taken care of engines for decades.
During these challenging times and amidst countrywide lockdown, Motul India took this initiative to help the vehicle guardians, stand by them and help them with the daily necessities. Motul India and DViO Digital devised the #MotulFitnessChallenge, where Motul India followers were encouraged to send in videos of them doing minimum 15 squats, tag and nominate their friends and family to take the same challenge. For every 500 squats, Motul India sponsored one mechanic’s family (either during the lockdown period or post, depending on the accessibility of each mechanic's home).
Motorists and clubs across the country participated in the campaign, that ran for a week and to much delight received a total of 6372 squats, helping Motul India adopt mechanic families. Additionally, Motul also donated 1 month of ration to mechanics families all over India, showcasing the commitment of the company to come together during challenging times.
Commenting on the campaign, Preetam Goswami, director- marketing and Business Development, Atlantic Lubricants & Specialties , said, “The campaign was very close to our heart since we reached out to help our valued mechanics, they are our real assets. Also, we are ecstatic to join hands with DViO Digital and their incredible zeal and energy makes this campaign even more special.”
Speaking on the campaign, Sowmya Iyer, founder & CEO of DViO Digital said, “#MotulFitnessChallenge is an innovative initiative which helped Motul India to reach out and help their mechanics. DViO Digital is committed to creating opportunities for brands beyond conventional engagements that are integrated & effective, and help clients at every step of the journey.”
