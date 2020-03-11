MS Dhoni plays it cool amidst all the fan banter ahead of VIVO IPL 13

Season 13 of the VIVO IPL is by far the most anticipated ever as can be seen in the incessant fan chatter. The fan banter which inspired the #KhelBolega campaign was launched by Star Sports in tandem with the BCCI recently. With two World Cups and three VIVO IPL titles in his storied career, MS Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the best captains in the history of the sport. But many have been wondering if “The Thala” can still lead from the front, especially since he has been out of action since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.