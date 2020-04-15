MSI engages with consumers through creative campaigns & fun contests amidst lockdown

MSI, a world-leading gaming brand has introduced engaging contests and creative campaigns on its social media handles to help consumers beat quarantine. These contests aim to establish a deep connect with their audience and encourage them to spend their days productively and efficiently.
As a part of the entire campaign, MSI has introduced 2 contests every week on its Instagram and Facebook handle until the lockdown is uplifted, inviting entries from all over the country. With the spare time at hand, many consumers are spending time on their social handles and taking part in the creative yet fun challenges like The MSI Minecraft, Lucky Doodling, Spot the Difference and Lucky DYI. With multiple people engaging in these activities, MSI has already attracted 8 million consumers and helped them reignite their inner artists. The brand is also gratifying the winners with Steam Wallet Codes.
Commenting on the campaign, Green Lin, regional marketing manager, MSI, commented, “At a time like this, everyone is looking for ways to invest time in things they like doing the most. At MSI, we want to take this opportunity and help our consumers realise their creative potential through various activities curated for them to spend their time productively. Along with these activities, we have also introduced MSI Creator Awards for creative professionals to exhibit their talent and showcase it to the world. We hope that our consumers stay home and enjoy these activities as we continue to engage with them through various platforms.”
In addition to this, MSI has also announced the MSI Creator Awards which is honouring the creative professionals all over the world who are dedicated to 2D Graphic Design, 3D Animation and Video Editing creative fields. The concept theme, “Let your inspiration take off and shine like no other” is focussed on elevating the consumer’s creativity and originality along with enhancing their skills. The final round of entries will be judged by Luba Lukova, Visual Artist; Jean Denis Haas, 3D Animator and Cinecom, Film Editor and the winner will be announced on May 13th, 2020. Lucky winners will get a chance to win Content Creation Series laptops such as Prestige 14.
As the current times are unprecedented, MSI is contributing its bit to keep its consumers happy and inspiring them to create their own special moments during these tough times.
(We got this information in a press release.)