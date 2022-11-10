MTV amps up its content slate, launches new season of its marquee show ‘MTV Splitsvilla X4’

The latest season is co-powered by ‘Wildstone Deos and Perfumes’ and ‘ONN… Total Comfort’.
Fortifying its position as the leader in youth-centric entertainment, MTV continues to up its ante with tentpole original content for its viewers. MTV’s much-anticipated marquee franchise is back for another exciting season; MTV Splitsvilla X4 is all set to present a unique mélange of modern-day dating and classic romance, where true love is hard-earned. In its latest season, MTV Splitsvilla X4, co-powered by Wildstone Deos and Perfumes and ONN…Total Comfort, is all set to go on air from 12th November, Sat-Sun at 7pm on MTV and Voot.
With the sensational Sunny Leone and heartthrob Arjun Bijlani as hosts, MTV Splitsvilla X4 features drop-dead gorgeous girls and hunky dudes, Splitsvillains separated by distance and staying on the Isle of Venus and Isle of Mars, respectively. The die-hard romantics will go through challenges to win a chance to meet their date on the other side. The prospective couples will be seen deepening their bonds over ‘Island Flings’ and getting to know each other better. Audiences can also look forward to intriguing love triangles and unanticipated wildcard entries, that are bound to keep everyone on their toes. The competition will culminate in a nail-biting finish as the pairs battle it out to emerge as the winning couple.
Speaking on amping up the content portfolio with its marquee property, Anshul Ailawadi, Head - Youth, Music and English Entertainment cluster, Viacom18, said, “MTV continues to spearhead youth entertainment in India with its repertoire of in-vogue content that evolves with its target audience. On the heels of successful franchises like MTV Roadies – Journey in South Africa and MTV Hustle 2.0, we’re set to launch the latest season of our tentpole show, MTV Splitsvilla X4. We’re sure the new season will be loved by all fans, old and new.”
With an amalgamation of passion, jealousy, lust, and intense drama, the show brings together Splitsvillains who are ready to take the plunge to find their true match!
