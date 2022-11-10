MTV amps up its content slate, launches new season of its marquee show ‘MTV Splitsvilla X4’

With the sensational Sunny Leone and heartthrob Arjun Bijlani as hosts, MTV Splitsvilla X4 features drop-dead gorgeous girls and hunky dudes, Splitsvillains separated by distance and staying on the Isle of Venus and Isle of Mars, respectively. The die-hard romantics will go through challenges to win a chance to meet their date on the other side. The prospective couples will be seen deepening their bonds over ‘Island Flings’ and getting to know each other better. Audiences can also look forward to intriguing love triangles and unanticipated wildcard entries, that are bound to keep everyone on their toes. The competition will culminate in a nail-biting finish as the pairs battle it out to emerge as the winning couple.