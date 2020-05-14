MTV and MTV Beats salute the undying spirit of COVID-19 warriors with #RahoMusicallyPositive

“The light at the end of the tunnel is not an illusion, the tunnel is”. While the world is currently fighting through a global pandemic, there definitely is a ray of hope and joy beaming at the end of this dark tunnel. As we adapt ourselves to the new normal, it is imperative to keep up with the positive spirit, stay united and thank our real-life superheroes for their selfless efforts of standing strong and protecting us from this health crisis. Through the power of music, MTV and MTV Beats extend a heartfelt tribute to all the doctors, nurses, police, medical staff and other frontline workers with a special video campaign - #RahoMusicallyPositive.