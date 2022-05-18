MTV Beats celebrates ‘Unfiltered Love’ with Dil Beats Season 4

Speaking on the success of the previous seasons and the launch of the upcoming season of Dil Beats, Anshul Ailawadi, Head – Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18 said, “Dil Beats struck a chord with the audience since its first season, thanks to its unique format and concept, and the viewership has only grown. Season 3 alone reached out to over 60 million viewers across India with engagement levels at an all-time high. Given the show’s popularity and vast fan base, we are certain that the upcoming season of Dil Beats will further cement MTV Beats at the forefront of the Hindi and Bollywood music space.”