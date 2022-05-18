MTV Beats celebrates ‘Unfiltered Love’ with Dil Beats Season 4

Premieres on 25th May 2022, and thereafter every Wednesday at 12PM and 5PM.
Following the success of its first three seasons, India’s premiere destination for Hindi music, MTV Beats is all set to bring back the highly anticipated and popular love show ‘Dil Beats’ for its newest season. With ‘Unfiltered Love’ as the theme, Dil Beats Season 4 will see popular musician and singer-songwriter sibling-duo Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar as ‘Love Queens’. The upcoming season will feature eight love stories that reflect the true spirit of romance, starting 25th May 2022, every Wednesday at 12PM and 5PM.
Dil Beats Season 4 will explore love in its various stages and compel viewers to rethink their definition of it. Each love story will be complemented with some of the best love songs, caller-interactive segments, signed merchandise giveaways and personal anecdotes shared by the hosts.
Speaking on the success of the previous seasons and the launch of the upcoming season of Dil Beats, Anshul Ailawadi, Head – Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18 said, “Dil Beats struck a chord with the audience since its first season, thanks to its unique format and concept, and the viewership has only grown. Season 3 alone reached out to over 60 million viewers across India with engagement levels at an all-time high. Given the show’s popularity and vast fan base, we are certain that the upcoming season of Dil Beats will further cement MTV Beats at the forefront of the Hindi and Bollywood music space.”
Supported with a cross-media integrated marketing campaign, MTV Beats’ Dil Beats Season 4 will have an array of activities to drive viewer engagement and widen its fan base. Viewers can immerse themselves in the world of Dil Beats ‘Unfiltered Love’ through interesting activities on Instagram with the hosts. They also stand a chance to win merchandise signed by them by participating in the #BAEmisaalLoveStories contest on Instagram Reels. Sukriti and Prakriti will also touch upon topics that are usually considered relationship red flags, in their segment #BehenSuno on the platform. The upcoming season will also be promoted across Viacom18’s vast network of television channels.
Catch new episodes of Dil Beats Season 4, premiering on MTV Beats every Wednesday at 12PM and 5PM starting May 25, 2022.
