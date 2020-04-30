MTV bolsters its programming amidst lockdown with originals

MTV Hustle from Home is a unique 6-part series where the best from the world of rap will come together to jam from their homes. Starting 3rd May, every Sunday at 7 PM only on MTV, this series will bring the best of hip-hop for the audience and offer a musical treat. Stalwarts Raftaar and Raja Kumari will join in the show to share their insights on writing, composing the right beat, and arranging a song. Hosted by VJ Gaelyn Mendonca, the series will also see popular artists of MTV Hustle S1 such as M Zee Bella, RCR, EPR, Agsy, Void, & Shloka indulge in fun rhythmic banters and create an upbeat musical experience. This series is MTV’s heartfelt salute to all superheroes- doctors, nurses, police, and other essential service providers, who are at the forefront, battling these trying times.