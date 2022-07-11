MTV celebrates the Asli Roadie spirit of ‘Mumbai Police’

Anshul Ailawadi, Viacom18's Youth, Music, and English Entertainment Head, who presented Mumbai Police with the raincoats, said, “An Asli Roadie is not just defined by adventure, but also a spirit of compassion and camaraderie to take everyone along on the journey. This is embodied by Mumbai Police every day. As they brave the monsoons yet again, this is our token of gratitude for their ceaseless commitment towards keeping the city safe.”