MTV Roadies journey in South Africa to premiere on 8th April

Sticking true to its philosophy of giving successful and edgy content since its inception, the brand-new season of MTV Roadies will witness new contestants paired with former Roadies in an unprecedented ‘Buddy pairs’ format. The troop will hit the road and create pit stops across destinations where the contestants will unravel clues for their next task and next destination. The new format will also see contestants and Sonu Sood come together over bonding sessions and camp-fire huddles, forging a strong camaraderie through their challenging multi-city adventure. The iconic MTV Roadies motorcycles are all set to take viewers for a breath-taking ride on international lands, as the show returns to its roots in a new avatar in full glory.