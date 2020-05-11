MUFTI salutes frontline workers during the COVID-19 outbreak in Mumbai

As the world is faced with the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The frontline Corona warriors are fighting diligently to contain the spread of this virus. The entire world is indebted by their sheer determination, will power and selfless sacrifice showcased by each and every one of the front-line officials. An integral part of that community are the police personnel who have been working round the clock to keep the streets safe and ensuring people stay at home during the lockdown implemented in India. In a bid to extend support and laude their efforts, MUFTI, a leading Denim brand expresses its gratitude towards the men in uniform by donating to the Mumbai Police foundation for working unwaveringly to fight the COVID-2019 pandemic while also maintaining law and order in the country.
This unfortunate situation has been harder for people who live on daily wages and find it difficult to survive in this lockdown scenario. MUFTI also provided food grains for 1800 families through Bhamla Foundation and distributed the same with Mr Ashish Shelar among the poor and needy in Mumbai city.
Commenting on the current situation, Kamal Khushlani — MD & Founder of MUFTI said, “We would like to extend our support and gratitude towards the frontline workers, especially the Mumbai Police Department, who are working tirelessly to ensure safety, security and smooth functioning during these trying times. Not just monetary, we are also looking at ways to contribute in kind knowing that we have a long fight ahead of us and giving back to society must be an ongoing process now more than ever.”
(We got this information in a press release.)