MUFTI salutes frontline workers during the COVID-19 outbreak in Mumbai

As the world is faced with the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The frontline Corona warriors are fighting diligently to contain the spread of this virus. The entire world is indebted by their sheer determination, will power and selfless sacrifice showcased by each and every one of the front-line officials. An integral part of that community are the police personnel who have been working round the clock to keep the streets safe and ensuring people stay at home during the lockdown implemented in India. In a bid to extend support and laude their efforts, MUFTI, a leading Denim brand expresses its gratitude towards the men in uniform by donating to the Mumbai Police foundation for working unwaveringly to fight the COVID-2019 pandemic while also maintaining law and order in the country.