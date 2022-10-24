Muhurat Trading with Business Today TV

The 90-minute LIVE telecast of the auspicious Muhurat Trading begins at 6 pm on Diwali. The broadcast will be helmed by veteran markets anchor Udayan Mukherjee who is also the Global Business Editor of the India Today Group. Two other television veterans Siddharth Zarabi and Aabha Bakaya will also return to markets anchoring for this special session. Complementing this power trio are some of the biggest names in equity markets analysis – Devina Mehra, Chairperson & MD, First Global; Madhusudan Kela, Founder, MK Ventures; Nilesh Shah, MD & CEO, Envision Capital; Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra AMC, Sanjiv Bhasin, Director, IIFL Securities and Rahul Arora, CEO, Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities. The high-powered panel is just a taste of what investors and traders can expect from Business Today TV in the future.