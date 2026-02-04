Mukesh Ambani & Larry Fink to discuss investing outlook on CNBC TV18

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, and Larry Fink, chairman and chief executive officer of BlackRock, will appear together in an exclusive conversation on CNBC TV18 on 4 February.

The discussion, hosted by Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC TV18, is scheduled to air from 3:00 pm onwards and will focus on global economic uncertainty, capital allocation and India’s position in the evolving investment landscape.

Ambani leads Reliance Industries across energy, digital infrastructure and consumer businesses, while BlackRock manages more than $14 trillion in assets globally. The conversation takes place amid shifts in global capital flows driven by geopolitical developments and technological change.

Fink’s appearance coincides with his third visit to India. He had previously visited the country twice in 2023, including meetings with Ambani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India is a key market for BlackRock, supported by its joint venture with Jio Financial Services.

The two companies announced a 50:50 joint venture, JioBlackRock, in July 2023, committing up to $150 million each to build a digital-first asset management platform focused on Indian investors.

The discussion also follows BlackRock’s financial performance in 2025, when the firm reported record assets under management of $14.04 trillion, supported by $698 billion in net inflows during the year.

Speaking earlier at the Saudi–US Investment Summit in Riyadh, Fink said, “the fog of global uncertainty is lifting,” and highlighted India as a key destination for global capital, citing reforms, consumption growth and long-term return potential.

The CNBC TV18 interaction is expected to address investment trends, technology-led change and the role of capital in supporting economic growth, as India continues to attract global investor attention.



