MullenLowe Lintas Group launches Lintas Live in India

Golin’s operations in India will now report through IPG’s Constituency Management Group in line with Golin operations elsewhere.

“We thank Ameer and his team for a productive partnership over the last 5 years and we look forward to ongoing collaboration with the Mullen Lowe team within our IPG family,” said Darren Burns, President of Asia for Golin. “India remains an important market for us and we will continue to evolve our business there under the Golin brand.”