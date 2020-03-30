Mumbai Police get 6,000 healthy nutrient-rich Munchilicious Granola packs

Mumbai’s cops are one of the most active COVID-19 warriors in the forefront of action and the police patrolling the City during lockdown need lots of appreciation as well as much more to keep them going 24x7! There is some relief on its way to the Mumbai Police, who have been working very hard, and are not able to get basic food at regular intervals due to a hectic schedule. Janta Warriors Mumbai Police have now got 6,000 healthy nutrient-rich packs of Munchilicious Granola by SOCH Foods LLP - a mixture of dried fruits, nuts, seeds, fruits, grains, pulses, etc. - that can be eaten anytime anywhere on the move.
Janta Warriors Mumbai Police have been provided safe and hygienic packs of Munchilicious Granola, which promotes healthy anytime anywhere snacking. These healthy snack packs are a better option compared to unhygienic street food that the cops generally consume.
While presenting the packets to the police, Rohit Mohan Pugalia, Promoter & CEO, SOCH Foods LLP (also an ET Business Icon), said, "Food for thought = thought for Food has always been the motto of SOCH Foods! It is an honour and a privilege to do something for selfless Mumbai police. Their wellbeing and health is important to us and that's why we want them to consume Munchilicious Granola packs with nutrient-rich ingredients - every bit as TASTY as it is HEALTHY." He added, "Janta Warriors Mumbai Police have to be mindful of the food they consume - consuming 'brain food' to maintain an active lifestyle."
(We got this information in a press release.)