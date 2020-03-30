Mumbai Police get 6,000 healthy nutrient-rich Munchilicious Granola packs

While presenting the packets to the police, Rohit Mohan Pugalia, Promoter & CEO, SOCH Foods LLP (also an ET Business Icon), said, “Food for thought = thought for Food has always been the motto of SOCH Foods! It is an honour and a privilege to do something for selfless Mumbai police. Their wellbeing and health is important to us and that’s why we want them to consume Munchilicious Granola packs with nutrient-rich ingredients - every bit as TASTY as it is HEALTHY.” He added, “Janta Warriors Mumbai Police have to be mindful of the food they consume - consuming ‘brain food’ to maintain an active lifestyle. We, at SOCH Foods, put a lot of thought into designing the kind of food that helps maintain a conscious eating habit for people who want to lead an active lifestyle. Munchilicious Granola is a PREMIUM offering with a rich mix of nuts, dried fruits, and seeds among other things, which make every cop’s snacking experience convenient, easy and guilt-free.”