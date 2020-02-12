Mush is in the air, but do we really care

Priya Shivakumar, national creative director,Wunderman Thompson India while talking about the campaign said, “The overdose of mush on Valentine’s Day was becoming a theme to break away from and for the last two seasons, Little Hearts became the brand to change the conversation with “Break some hearts”. This year we wanted to deliver the heartbreak a little differently with the first ever Qawali-Rap battle that offers quirky advice to break the heart of every kind of hopeful Romeo you may come across on this day dedicated to love. Featuring Ahsaas Channa and Kaam Bhaari who bring their unique styles to the lively musical debate, this piece of content is the fun antidote to romantic melodrama, sappy love stories and other Valentine’s cliches. Making it a cool counterpoint to the popular narrative and a youthful take on the culture of love.”