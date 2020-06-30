Muthoot Finance launches ‘Sunheri Soch’ with Red FM

Set of inspirational real-life stories narrated in the magical voice of Amitabh Bachchan.
Financial Services Brand Muthoot Finance and NBFC has entered into a unique partnership with RED FM to launch a series of real-life inspirational stories that break stigmas around gold loans in India. With ‘Muthoot Finance Sunheri Soch’ campaign, the financial services conglomerate brings stories of various common men & women who dreamt big and made their dreams come true by availing gold loans from Muthoot Finance.
Sunheri Soch aims at encouraging and educating masses about actively adopting gold loans and realising their dreams. The campaign is a series of inspiring, real-life stories of common people who took a gold loan from Muthoot Finance and moved ahead in life. Muthoot Finance’s brand ambassador Amitabh Bachchan narrates these stories in an all-new avatar. As part of this campaign, Sunheri Soch anthem was launched with Red FM’s RJs saluting the courage of these successful people who have achieved their dreams in highly challenging circumstances. Sunheri Soch is a celebration of their achievement, and Muthoot Finance is proud to be a catalyst in this journey of millions of Indians.
Commenting on the association, Alexander George Muthoot, Deputy Managing Director, The Muthoot Group said, “We have always launched path-breaking campaigns that have brought attitudinal transformation in the lives of people. Gold loans have huge potential as Indian households have 26000 tons of gold & just 2-3% of this is monetised by way of gold loans. We at Muthoot Finance are the guardians of trust who empower society to realise the power of their dreams by unlocking the true value of their emotional currency. Our Sunheri Soch campaign brings inspirational real-life stories to life to help common people realise their dreams”
Abhinav Iyer, General Manager, Marketing & Strategy, Muthoot Finance added, “Sunheri Soch is a series of life-transforming stories that can inspire a million others. As humans-beings, we feel inspired by great success stories. With a little help from Muthoot Finance, these are people who realised their dreams. With +2.5 Lac customers being served every day, it wasn’t easy to hand-pick a few success stories. Mr Bachchan’s incomparable voice and amazing delivery has just brought in the magical touch to this campaign”
Commenting on this association, Nisha Narayanan, COO & Director, Red FM and Magic FM said, “We are excited to announce our collaboration with Muthoot Finance, one of the most trusted financial services brand in India to feature inspirational success stories and break all the prevailing apprehensions associated with gold loans. With deeper engagement being the primary need of clients, we have taken a different approach in sharing some of the extraordinary real stories of Muthoot Finance Gold Loan customers”
Ruchi Mathur, Senior VP, Mindshare said:
“Magic happens when real life and storytelling come together. Especially in times like these when consumers and listeners are looking for something positive to latch on to. With this idea, we are not selling a brand or a product, but we are bringing hope to the many who have a dream, but just need the inspiration and a little help. We at Mindshare Content+ are proud to partner Muthoot Finance Sunheri Soch and hope this platform will bring the change we feel it can”
