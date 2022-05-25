MX Player announces the launch of third season of Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3

Prakash Jha and the cast of Ek Badnaam…Aashram 3 thank the audiences for their love and support in the first ever physical press conference of the series.
The third season of India’s most-watched, loved Web show Aashram is all set to stream on MX Player on 3rd June 2022. Watched by 160 MN unique users, the show has been a massive hit among the audiences and is the biggest franchise on Indian OTT. Bobby Deol is back in this riveting social drama as Baba Nirala in a more intense and vicious avatar, who continues to bend every rule to suit himself and has become a power-hungry adversary. The much-anticipated trailer of the third season has certainly left the audiences asking for more.
Producer and director Prakash Jha said, “It was indeed a pleasure working with the team of MX Player who supported us throughout in all our decisions. I'm blessed to have landed such a lovely set of cast members who put their life into the show and the crew who helped me bring out such a story. Everywhere I went, I was asked one question – When is the third season of Aashram coming? Well, now you all know. A lot of research was done prior to the making of the show and now that it is almost here, I hope everyone loves it.”
Talking about the much-anticipated show, Gautam Talwar, Chief Content Officer at MX Player said, “I genuinely believe that cinema reflects society and vice versa. It’s important to create an impact with your work. Personally, I have never come across or met any baba. It requires a lot of time, effort, energy, and passion to create a show of this magnitude and scale. The first two seasons of Ashram have been so well received by the audiences, with a total viewership of around 160 MN unique users. The social drama was watched by more than 60 MN users in Maharashtra and Delhi NCR alone. And the trailer of Aashram season 3 was trending number one in India within 6 hours of its launch organically. This is the power of a good show, and it has been made possible by a lot of people – my team at MX Player, the entire cast and crew of the show. But above all, the credit goes to the captain of the ship, the man with a vision, the man who breathed life into all the characters and the story, Prakash Jha.”
Bobby Deol, who essays the central character of Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala, joined the event virtually. He said, “It is really heartening to see this kind of love and appreciation that Aashram has been receiving over the years. I am grateful to our loyal viewers who have made this the most watched show with 1.6 billion views and hope they continue to shower their love on us with the third season.”
Darshan Kumaar essaying the role of a dedicated police officer, Ujagar Singh said, “I am grateful to Prakash Sir and Gautam Talwar for this opportunity and for the love they have showered upon all of us. A special thanks to MX Player for their support throughout. I know there’s a certain responsibility to live up to the audiences’ expectations and we all have worked really hard to deliver the best performances. Hope people enjoy watching it as much as we did while shooting it.”
With all the quintessential requisites of an entertaining show that combines politics, crime and drama, Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3 revolves around the meteoric rise of godmen in India and how the masses blindly follow them in the name of religion. This fascination for godmen in India is prevalent for decades now. Backed by the elite and the political class, these self-proclaimed gurus fear no one. Despite convictions for violent crimes like murder and rape, people continue to believe in the supremacy of “fake gurus”. Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3 brings to light the hard-hitting narrative through a fictional story of megalomaniac Baba Nirala who continues to exploit women, indulge in the drug trade, and control the politics of the town.
Produced and directed by Prakash Jha, the MX Original Series stars an ensemble cast comprising Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Esha Gupta, Sachin Shroff, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Anuritta K Jha, Rushad Rana, Tanmaay Ranjan, Preeti Sood, Rajeev Siddhartha and Jaya Seal Ghosh.
Stream all episodes for free, exclusively on MX Player on 3rd June 2022
