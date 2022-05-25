MX Player announces the launch of third season of Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3

Talking about the much-anticipated show, Gautam Talwar, Chief Content Officer at MX Player said, “I genuinely believe that cinema reflects society and vice versa. It’s important to create an impact with your work. Personally, I have never come across or met any baba. It requires a lot of time, effort, energy, and passion to create a show of this magnitude and scale. The first two seasons of Ashram have been so well received by the audiences, with a total viewership of around 160 MN unique users. The social drama was watched by more than 60 MN users in Maharashtra and Delhi NCR alone. And the trailer of Aashram season 3 was trending number one in India within 6 hours of its launch organically. This is the power of a good show, and it has been made possible by a lot of people – my team at MX Player, the entire cast and crew of the show. But above all, the credit goes to the captain of the ship, the man with a vision, the man who breathed life into all the characters and the story, Prakash Jha.”