MX Player drops the trailer of business quiz show - Business Baazi

Speaking about this show and the deal, Suresh Menon – content & creative head at MX Studios, said, “MX Studios has been effectively delivering brand messaging through engaging, innovative, and relevant solutions. Quiz shows have always been popular with viewers across the globe and at MX Studios, we believe our audiences are ready to consume content of diverse genres. Our 3-show content partnership with Bada Business, is a step in this direction and the first show is ‘Business Baazi’, a unique quiz show which will test the business acumen and knowledge of our young students while educating them with business insights. The show is for all aspiring/ budding entrepreneurs and we hope it strikes a chord as we continue to cater to our audiences with quality offerings and further bolster relationships with them.”