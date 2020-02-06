MX Player expands their reach on the bigger screen

Talking about MX Player now being available on the OnePlus TV, Abhishek Joshi, head of marketing and business partnerships, MX Player said, “Our vision of everytainment encompasses not just mobile screens but any avenue that will help us provide entertainment for our users and their discerning needs. We are glad to be associating with One Plus TV which accelerates our growth and expands our reach through bigger screens and connected TVs that promise a huge future uptake. Their technology along with our specially curated shows will enable audiences to watch premium content for free, on a screen of their choice.”