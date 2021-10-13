MX Player hits the 1 billion+ downloads mark on Google Play Store

According to data, there are only 15 non preinstalled apps, worldwide, that have more than 1 Bn+ downloads (70 apps if default Google Apps on Android are included). Ranking in the same league as office tools such as Microsoft Word, Skype, ShareIt and world-renowned games like Subway Surfers and Candy Crush Saga, MX Player is the most popular streaming platform with over 280Mn monthly active users in India and is one of the few entertainment brands to feature on this coveted list of Google Play apps with more than 1 billion downloads alongside Netflix (worldwide), Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and Spotify to name a few.