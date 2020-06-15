MX Player licenses flagship MX Original Series ‘Queen’ to ZEEL

Elaborating on the same, Mansi Shrivastav, Head – Content Acquisition and Syndication at MX Player, said, “We believe in great stories, that appeal to viewers across geographies, languages and age groups. Viewers across the board are hungry for compelling content. We are always looking to push the boundaries to get our content to new audiences; we’re both delighted and excited to have partnered with Zee to bring Queen to massive television audiences. The success that Queen has met, with its opening on Zee Telugu only proves that great stories also cut across mediums be it OTT or linear television. MX has a robust pipeline of originals and we are looking forward to bringing more such stories that travel beyond the OTT universe & into the broadcast world via such linear partnerships, in India and across the world.