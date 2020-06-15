MX Player licenses flagship MX Original Series ‘Queen’ to ZEEL

The Ramya Krishnan starrer will air across 3 languages – Hindi (Zee TV), Telugu (Zee Telugu) and Tamil (Zee Tamil) as part of the exclusive deal.
Extending its brand philosophy of Everytainment to all screens, MX Player, India’s leading streaming platform, has signed an exclusive deal with ZEEL, bringing one of their most loved MX Original Series ‘Queen’ to prime time television. The 11-episodic drama is now available across 3 languages - Hindi (Zee TV), Telugu (Zee Telugu) and Tamil (Zee Tamil).
Over the years, OTT has served as a platform for Catch Up TV content but with this deal, a new dimension has been created, with a leading regional web series airing on primetime Indian television. Queen was launched on Zee Telugu on 18th May, Mon-Fri 20:00-20:30 and is airing in Hindi on Zee TV every Saturday and Sunday night 22:30-23:30.
Elaborating on the same, Mansi Shrivastav, Head – Content Acquisition and Syndication at MX Player, said, “We believe in great stories, that appeal to viewers across geographies, languages and age groups. Viewers across the board are hungry for compelling content. We are always looking to push the boundaries to get our content to new audiences; we’re both delighted and excited to have partnered with Zee to bring Queen to massive television audiences. The success that Queen has met, with its opening on Zee Telugu only proves that great stories also cut across mediums be it OTT or linear television. MX has a robust pipeline of originals and we are looking forward to bringing more such stories that travel beyond the OTT universe & into the broadcast world via such linear partnerships, in India and across the world.
Aparna Bhosle, Business Head – Zee TV concluded saying, “In our endeavor of keeping audiences engaged with original content during lockdown, we are happy to introduce the finite series – ‘Queen’ as it beautifully chronicles the extraordinary journey of an ordinary girl whose determined vision and resilience helped her bounce back from life's various curveballs and emerge as not just a state topper, a film actress but make an indelible mark in the patriarchal world of politics. It is a tale worth telling in the current context as it holds the potential to inspire millions."
Directed by the National Award winner Gautham Vasudev Menon & Prasath Murugesan, Queen brings to life the story of Shakthi Sheshadri. Reluctant actress, reluctant politician and a non-conformist until the very end - She was destiny’s child who rose from the ashes like a phoenix to rule the state as its youngest female chief minister. Inspired by true events, the series is headlined by Ramya Krishnan who portrays the role of Shakthi. Additionally, it also stars Anikha Surendran, Anjana Jayaprakash and Indrajith Sukumaran in key roles amongst others.
