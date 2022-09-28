MX Player to launch Gamer’s Den on 30th September - A series on the Indian Gaming community

Speaking on the launch of a new IP and the series, Suresh Menon, content and creative head of MX Studios said, “The Indian online gaming industry is growing at the rate of 30% per annum and users have also grown exponentially. By 2025, there will be around 657 million users. At MX, we have created a unique series around 5 renowned gamers showcasing their struggles and determination to succeed in a very competitive universe. These E-sports award-winning gamers present the realities of gaming to inspire aspiring gamers to take on gaming as an alternate career and give viewers an insider’s view of India’s thriving gaming community. The inspiring stories of V3nom, Meow16k, Fa2, Rakazone and Ocean Sharma add to the flavour of this exciting series. Gamer’s Den showcases the world of e-sports in the most real manner thus making the series intriguing and interesting for gamers as well as non-gamers.”