MX Player to livestream T20 Cricket, UAE vs Bangladesh Friendship Series 2022

Speaking on bagging rights for the series, Mansi Shrivastav, senior vice president – Global Content Acquisitions & Alliances said, “At MX Player, we are always exploring the addition of new content formats, that keep our viewers engaged on the platform. Indian viewers live for cricket and we believe this is an apt opportunity for us to take a step forward to entertain our viewers. The UAE vs Bangladesh Friendship Series 2022 is an important series as it is played in preparation of the Twenty20 World Cup that is just around the corner. It also helps us diversify our library and provide our brand partners a new format to advertise on. We are confident of bringing our viewers more sports and sports related content on our platform in the near future.”

Catch all the action from the UAE vs Bangladesh Friendship Series 2022 live on MX Player.