MX Player wins big at the App Annie Top Publisher Awards

MX Player has emerged as a force to reckon with in the Indian entertainment landscape, with its vision of offering users a holistic entertainment platform. Be it offline video playing capabilities, India's largest library of over 1,50,000 hrs of premium video content, audio music and games, all for FREE, the brand aims at answering every entertainment need of our huge and growing user base.
Reflecting its ubiquitous acceptance and usage across iOS and Google Play, MX has emerged as one of the ‘2020 India HQ Top 10 Overall Publishers by Downloads’ Category at the App Annie Top Publisher Awards. It also topped the list in the ‘2020 Indonesia Top 10 Entertainment Applications by MAU’ (the only country for which entertainment as a category was announced).
Speaking about this accolade, Karan Bedi – CEO, MX Player said, “This award by App Annie is a great recognition for our team and will inspire us to continue scaling new heights, especially in such challenging times as our users around the world are quarantined in their homes during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. In the last 14 months, we’ve tried to push the envelope across verticals – be it with content, marketing or product innovations, and we are committed to our vision of ‘Everytainment’ as we are expanding rapidly across the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Nepal and Bangladesh to help serve premium free digital entertainment to a wider global audience.”
Operating at scale in India with an advertising led model for premium content, this platform has 280 million MAUs globally and 175 million MAUs in India.
(We got this information in a press release.)