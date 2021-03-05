MX TakaTak wins Amazon’s Enterprise AI Award in Media & Entertainment category

Since its inception, MX has always aimed to provide a safe environment to all its users and one of the features we host on MX TakaTak is the function of uploading avatars by users. These avatars uploaded by users may risk violating the strict community guidelines set by MX TakaTak. The AWS Rekognition service used by MX TakaTak detects whether the avatar content uploaded by users complies with community guideline requirements (including but not limited to pornography, violence, blood and gore, sexual suggestion, drugs, illegal behaviour, etc). More than 600,000+ avatars get uploaded to MX TakaTak daily and along with AWS Rekognition, MX Takatak ensures safety and compliance for its users.