MX TakaTak wins Amazon’s Enterprise AI Award in Media & Entertainment category

AI and Machine Learning is transforming businesses across the world and digital entertainment services are integrating AI and ML to disrupt and innovate their product offerings, enhancing the customer experience.
India’s leading entertainment super app MX Player is a forerunner in this space and its short format video platform – MX TakaTak won Amazon’s Enterprise AI Award for extraordinary innovation in the Media & Entertainment category at the Amazon AI Conclave 2021. The recognition is for MX TakaTak’s exemplary usage of AI and ML to boost the rigor of their content moderation process, ensure compliance with government rules and regulations, and find innovative and effective ways to engage users on the platform.
Since its inception, MX has always aimed to provide a safe environment to all its users and one of the features we host on MX TakaTak is the function of uploading avatars by users. These avatars uploaded by users may risk violating the strict community guidelines set by MX TakaTak. The AWS Rekognition service used by MX TakaTak detects whether the avatar content uploaded by users complies with community guideline requirements (including but not limited to pornography, violence, blood and gore, sexual suggestion, drugs, illegal behaviour, etc). More than 600,000+ avatars get uploaded to MX TakaTak daily and along with AWS Rekognition, MX Takatak ensures safety and compliance for its users.
Amazon hosted the Enterprise AI Awards recently to celebrate excellence and extraordinary innovation by enterprises leveraging AI & ML across industry categories. These awards were presented during the Amazon AI Conclave — one of the largest and most prestigious AI-centric conclaves around the world.