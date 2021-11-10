MY FM - Aapke Ghar ka Diya Jaayega Ayodhya

Lights up Listeners Diya on Diwali eve at Ayodhya.
After the massive response to the Ayodhya activity last year, this year too MY FM pledged to collect Diyas from the listeners and light it at the pious Ayodhya Nagri on the eve of Deepawali. The campaign was led by RJ Archana (Ahmedabad) and RJ Mihir (Surat).
MY FM collected more than 50,000 Diya from Gujarat; both the RJs along with the team traveled all the way to Ayodhya and lit up these Diya at the banks of the Saryu river in and around Kanak Bhawan. The activity was executed in close coordination and guidance from the Uttar Pradesh State Govt.
Speaking on this initiative Rahul Namjoshi COO, MY FM said “After looking at last year’s response, we were sure to do this activity this year as well. Not just the listeners but Gujarat State Chief Minister Shri Bhupinder Bhai Patel, Gujarat Home Minister Shri Harsh Sanghvi, and Shri Rushikesh Patel Cabinet Minister also sent Diya along with our RJs. We are happy with the great listener connect that we are able to build with this activity”
