MY FM – ABP News join hands to fight Covid-19 related stress

As a part of the month-long venture, various MY FM RJs from different cities will daily feature on ABP News’ morning show, Namaste Bharat, to share their take on the respective city’s response in the current context. The show, hosted by ABP anchors VikasBhaudauria, Pratima Mishra and KumkumBinwal, has till now featured RJ Kartik, RJ Meenakshi, RJ Viny, RJ Navneet, RJ Archana, RJ Darshana, RJ Mohit, RJ Animesh and RJ Rajan as a part of the alliance. The RJs, all in their respective styles, shared how they are motivating listeners to follow lockdown and safety measures. Likewise, ABP news morning anchors VikasBhaudauria, Pratima Mishra and KumkumBinwal appear in the morning show of MY FM across all the stations.