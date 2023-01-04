MY FM – Action Packed December!!

Speaking about these events Rahul Namjoshi CEO MY FM said, “MY FM represents the real Bharat, there is a lot of traction in these markets. Our deep rooted understanding of these markets makes us the preferred choice of the advertisers. December was an action packed month across the network. Overwhelmed at the amazing response both from the audience and advertisers partners. There is more action in the coming months we are doing Kahani Shaurya Ki and Dil ki Baat with Javed Akhtar. Stay Tuned!!