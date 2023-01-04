MY FM – Action Packed December!!

Major On Ground events across Cities.
MY FM the radio network arm of DB Corp executed major On Ground events across most of its markets. Chandigarh did Folk Studio with Gurdas Maan, Bhopal did MY FM Dekhta Hai, Jaipur Property Carnival across Kota, Ajmer and Bikaner, Nashik did Retro Kitty, Rangrezz Painting competition across most of the markets.
In Chandigarh, it was a heavenly evening for the audience with Gurdas Maan performing live for the audience, it was a packed house and the audience thoroughly enjoyed the folk music. One lucky winner also got an opportunity to perform alongside Gurdas Mann sahab.
MY FM Dekhta Hai – Bhopal is a unique activity to drive traffic awareness in the city. A live MY FM booth is set up at a major crossing in the city to monitor traffic and educate violators. Bhopal activity happened at the Roshanpura Chowk.
Retro Kitty Nashik, is a concept based Kitty party had who’s who of the city participate. Sonali Kulkarni is an Indian Actress and primarily appears in Marathi show.
Rangrezz is the biggest painting competition in Tier II & III markets, Jaipur saw more than 25k students participate in the competition and the Grand Finale had around 500 students participate.
Property Carnival Jaipur – Jaipur is potential high investment interest for people residing in cities across Rajasthan, Jaipur property happened in 3 cities Kota, Ajmer and Bikaner. Garnering good response for the builder
Speaking about these events Rahul Namjoshi CEO MY FM said, “MY FM represents the real Bharat, there is a lot of traction in these markets. Our deep rooted understanding of these markets makes us the preferred choice of the advertisers. December was an action packed month across the network. Overwhelmed at the amazing response both from the audience and advertisers partners. There is more action in the coming months we are doing Kahani Shaurya Ki and Dil ki Baat with Javed Akhtar. Stay Tuned!!
