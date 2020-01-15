MY FM Celebrates Javed Akhtar’s 75th Birthday

The week long show will celebrate Mr. Akhtar’s journey and his revolutionary contribution towards the Indian Film Industry. Apart from this, it will also feature some candid sessions with the author where he will share his first hand experiences about the interesting work he has done over the years. Famous celebrities and family members like son Farhan Akhtar, daughter Zoya Akhtar and brother-in-law Baba Azmi will also share entertaining and inspiring inside stories which define Javed’s poetic personality. This will be a daily feature of the special and will be played as capsules throughout the day.