MY FM Chandigarh launches “D Negative” campaign highlight issues of Drug Abuse

Amanjit Singh, the zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), during an interview with RJ Shonali, explained that people believe that the use of opium and drugs increases focus but it is just a myth. In reality, it deteriorates our health. People often start by trying it for the first time, not knowing it will become an addiction. Amanjit also mentioned that the tri-city area (Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir) has become a hub for drug consumption. In the digital world, drugs are now accessible through the dark web using bitcoin, reaching youth. Dr Asim, an associate professor from the Department of Psychology, also joined RJ Shonali and shared that the effects of drugs not only impact the individuals but also their families. The more drugs are used, the more they affect you. They turn you into a victim of addiction.