MY FM Chandigarh launches “D Negative” campaign highlight issues of Drug Abuse

The drug menace and prevalence of substance abuse in Punjab is a major concern. The authorities and people at large are witnessing this increasing trend and are really worried. Being a socially responsible radio network MY FM morning show RJ Shonali picked up the issue and raised voice against drug menace, the activity was well supported by Narcotics Control Bureau & the Chandigarh Police.
The D Negative campaign planned with a strong call to action. MY FM team wanted to help the authorities in identifying drug peddlers, dealers or individuals. Since the listeners treat RJs as their friend and are comfortable to establish a connect with them quickly, a mobile no. was shared where in the victim or anyone with information or stories can reach out to the RJ. As soon as the campaign was launched, hundreds of calls started coming from victims sharing their stories, affected families and also information about drug dealers.
Amanjit Singh, the zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), during an interview with RJ Shonali, explained that people believe that the use of opium and drugs increases focus but it is just a myth. In reality, it deteriorates our health. People often start by trying it for the first time, not knowing it will become an addiction. Amanjit also mentioned that the tri-city area (Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir) has become a hub for drug consumption. In the digital world, drugs are now accessible through the dark web using bitcoin, reaching youth. Dr Asim, an associate professor from the Department of Psychology, also joined RJ Shonali and shared that the effects of drugs not only impact the individuals but also their families. The more drugs are used, the more they affect you. They turn you into a victim of addiction.
"I have followed this campaign from start to finish. It started at the DC Chandigarh's office and it was a combined effort of MY FM, Chandigarh Police and NCB. The 'D Negative' campaign has been very successful and it will save many homes," said Amanjit Singh, the Zonal director of NCB.
The activity culminated at the Attari Border where in more than 25000 people gathered and took plea for fight against Drugs.
Speaking on this initiative Rahul Namjoshi, CEO MY FM said, “Drugs and substance abuse is very sensitive and big issue in Chandigarh & Punjab. At MY FM we have always picked up social issues, RJ Shonali who does the morning show initiated the campaign. The response to the entire campaign from all walks of life has been overwhelming not just the people, victims, families but also the authorities- Narcotics Control Bureau and the Chandigarh police. We promise to pick up such issues in the future as well which impact the society at large.”
