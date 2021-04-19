MY FM Concludes Unbox Kalakar Season 2

MY FM had a special treat for Marathi Cinema lovers, as the pioneer radio network of Maharashtra opened a box full of entertainment and unheard stories of some of the most renowned faces of the Marathi film industry with season 2 of Unbox Kalakar.
Celebrity life is always fascinating for everyone. People are always curious how Celebrities spend their day, what they do during lockdown, how they spend time with families, can they cook, and so on. MY FM had an answer to all such questions with "Unbox Kalakar Season 2" featuring an impressive Interview line up of Marathi celebrities like Sandeep Kulkarni, Vandana Gupta, Makrand Anaspure, Sarang Sathey, Nipun Dharmadhikari, Amruta Khandvilkar, Priyadarshan Jadhav, Sameer Vidhvansh, Kranti Redkar, Sayali Sanjeev, Mangesh Desai, Tejaswini Pandit and Kranti Redkar.
Commenting on the activity, Rahul Namjoshi, COO, MY FM said, “We understand the cult following Marathi Cinema has. Ever since the pandemic, Cinema lovers have been deprived of the pleasure of experiencing the thrills of on-stage entertainment. We are happy to see the response we got for Unbox Kalakar. This shows how powerfully radio connects across media.”
Unbox Kalakaar Season 2 was a 3-week activity from 23rd March to 10th April 2021.
