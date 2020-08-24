MY FM Creates World Record for Ganesh Chaturthi 2020

Conducts the largest online Ganesha-Idol-making Workshop.
MY FM, the radio arm of DB Corp, successfully attempted a World record for conducting the largest online workshop for making eco-friendly Ganesha Idols at home. Amidst the ongoing scenario, where people could not celebrate their most-awaited festival the way it has always been done, MY FM stepped-up to make sure people do get a taste of the festive season.
The whole idea of the initiative was to create a sense of responsibility towards our environment while making sure the festive spirit is maintained. Since this year the same fanfare and processions would not be possible, MY FM conducted an online Ganesha making workshop with an expert and provided soil and seeds to its listeners. The world record of creating 737 idols was successfully made on 21st August.
Commenting on the Initiative, Rahul Namjoshi, COO, MY FM said “2020 has been a year of caution. However, we have made sure that we are able to spread as much happiness to our listeners as we can, with our maximum efforts. Festivals are about togetherness and bringing people closer. Since we cannot do that physically, we tried to attempt the same digitally. The result was overwhelming and subsequently we managed to create a world record. I am sure we will continue with the same zeal for the upcoming festive months”
