MY FM forms the longest Online Human Chain on Earth Day

MY FM took this opportunity to start a much needed eye-opening communication to make everyone realize that even after this lock-down ends, we all will make sure that nature does not go through this exploitation again. It started an online mission to pledge for a pollution-free planet by attempting to create the longest virtual human chain. The activity witnessed an overwhelming response with over 20 thousand people from across boundaries, professions and demographics joining in the initiative. Medical and governmental department leaders like IMA Nagpur President Kush Zunzunwala, DCP Traffic Nagpur Vikram Sali, Maharashtra’s weatherDepartment head ML Sahu, and Central Railway Department Head SG Rao took part as well. Even celebrities like Tanaaz Irani, Rohit Roy, Tochi Raina, Swaroop Khan, Aditi govitrikar and Megha Chakraborty joined hands in this chain.