My FM gears up for a promising & vibrant festive season!

MY FM, the radio arm of Dainik Bhaskar Group is buzzing with unmatched energy and unprecedented action this festive season! Staying true to its promise of being the most vibrant, engaging, hyperlocal network, MY FM has rolled out three back-to-back on-air properties - Aha Zindagi with Anupam Kher, Nayab Nazariya with Nayab Midha and Comedy Punchayat with 3 ace comedians - Gaurav Gupta, Jaspreet Singh and Amit Tandon, keeping listeners hooked like never before. The station hosted the largest no. of celebrity shows, which are unheard of in the industry, creating an unbeatable entertainment line-up.

Advertisment

It’s not just on-air where the magic is happening - MY FM is making waves on ground too! From the Building Gujarat B2B Conclave to the 9 Days Garba Night celebrations in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh (with Bally Sagoo as the celebrity guest), Indore, Raipur (with celebrity guest Rashmi Desai) and few other cities, to the prestigious Rajasthan Visionary Summit 2025 in Jaipur, and rural activations in Rajasthan to name a few large format On Ground activities. MY FM is driving continuous action and engagement across diverse markets.

The 4th season of MY FM Teej Queen event in Jaipur, presented by Ksheer, saw an impressive footfall of 700 women. The event was graced by TV actress Kamya Punjabi and Dr. Somya Gurjar, Mayor of Jaipur Nagar Nigam (Greater).

In Chandigarh, the Rajkumari show by Nayab Midha attracted 700+ attendees and also marked the unveiling of the Nayab Nazariya show exclusively on MY FM.

MY FM Mushak Messenger, the flagship property in Maharashtra, kicked off its 5th season this year, continuing to captivate audiences with its engaging celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The highly anticipated festive seasons of Navratri and Diwali is just around the corner, MY FM is all set to deliver unparalleled impact for both listeners and advertisers. The radio network continues to showcase its dominance, proving that when it comes to energy, excitement and entertainment - Radio is not just a medium - it's a force in action! It doesn't stop here. Gear up for the wave of entertaining content line up that's sure to captivate and engage listeners like never before.

(afaqs! got this information in a press release.)