MY FM hosts 2nd edition of International Awards in Singapore The Achievers Awards, 2022

MY FM felicitated 65 high-flyers from the corporate world at ‘The Achievers Awards - Singapore 2022’ which was held recently at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront.
The awards are an initiative to recognize and honour the most promising visionaries, innovators, and entrepreneurs across sectors. This is the 2nd edition of these international awards RJ Vaishnavi hosted the event, adding glamour to the event was Sai Tamhankar, who also felicitated the awardees.
Rahul Namjoshi, CEO, MY FM adds “At MY FM, we have always strived to create new benchmark for the category. The 1st edition last year was the 1st ever international award done by any private radio player in India. The 2nd edition of these awards this year in Singapore is yet another milestone, very proud of the team to lead the category with an example”
