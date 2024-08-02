MY FM hosts 'Building Gujarat 2024'

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
MY FM, a brand in the radio space, hosted, “Building Gujarat 2024”, the biggest business conclave of Gujarat in 2024. The landmark event gathered Gujarat’s top creative and business minds to promote innovation, investment and economic diversification. Held at The Forum Convention Centre in Ahmedabad, the full day event offered fresh ideas, diverse strategies and research backed insights.
The day kicked off with a grand awards ceremony, recognizing exceptional contributions from various brands towards the development of Gujarat. Renowned Bollywood actors, Suniel Shetty & Tisca Chopra graced the occasion.
The event’s second segment focused on insightful discussions – a brand conclave. Renowned management expert N Raghuraman served as the chief moderator. RJ Kartik hosted an inspiring conversation with Aman Gupta, co-founder of Boat, providing attendees with valuable insights into entrepreneurship and innovation. The event concluded on a high note with a captivating performance by celebrated lyricist Manoj Muntashir Shukla.
Rahul Namjoshi, CEO, MY FM expressed his excitement about the conclave, stating, “Building Gujarat 2024 offered a unique platform where innovative ideas met actionable strategies. This is our biggest event of 2024 and we successfully fostered inspiration and collaboration.”
