MY FM hosts Global Impact Brand Recognition 2023 in Bangkok

The event was held at the Amari Watergate Bangkok, Thailand, on December 5, 2023.
Following the Achiever's Awards in Dubai and Singapore in 2021 and 2022, MY FM recently hosted the Global Impact Brand Recognition 2023 in Thailand.
The event aims to acknowledge and celebrate the outstanding visionaries, innovators, business professionals, corporate professionals, entrepreneurs across diverse sectors, transcending boundaries to make a global impact. Distinguished individuals were accompanied with their families in the event.
This event was an amalgamation of entertainment, recognition and bollywood fervour. Renowned actor, Sharman Joshi graced the occasion and felicitated the deserving local to global heroes for their outstanding contribution in their respective field.
Rahul Namjoshi, CEO, MY FM, stated, "The Global Impact Brand Recognition 2023 represents our commitment to honouring those who have tirelessly worked towards nation's progress. These individuals exemplify determination, innovation and unwavering dedication to bringing positive change across diverse sectors."