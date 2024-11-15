MY FM hosts Impact Makers Brand Recognition 2024 in Dubai

Impact Makers Brand Recognition 2024 event was held at the Hyatt Regency in Dubai in association with Ellora Group, Nashik & Sant Nagebaba Multi state as the banking partner. MY FM, a pioneer in driving impactful initiatives, has consistently led the way in hosting such remarkable events.

Over the years, MY FM has organised international brand recognition awards in cities like Singapore and Bangkok and this year, it continued the tradition by hosting the event in Dubai.

The evening was a celebration of excellence, with individuals from diverse sectors and walks of life being felicitated for their outstanding contributions. As a highlight, Bollywood actress Amisha Patel graced the event to felicitate adding a touch of glamour to the occasion.

One of the most memorable moments of the evening was the tribute paid to one of India’s most visionary leaders, Mr. Ratan Tata. His legacy of leadership and philanthropy was honoured underscoring the true spirit of innovation and social impact.

More than 200 distinguished individuals along with their families, attended the event. It was a perfect blend of entertainment, recognition, and Bollywood fervour, making it a truly unforgettable evening.

