MY FM hosts Rajasthan Visionary Summit 2025 in Jaipur

Honouring Rajasthan's visionaries with the presence of Deputy CM Shri Prem Chand Bairwa and actor Suniel Shetty.

MY FM, the radio arm of the Dainik Bhaskar Group, hosted the Rajasthan Visionary Summit 2025 at Jaipur Marriott Hotel. The event brought together over 500 business leaders and innovators to discuss the state’s economic landscape, focusing on real estate, infrastructure, education, and innovation.

The summit began with a keynote session featuring Shri Haribhau Bagade, Hon’ble Governor of Rajasthan, Shri Jhabar Singh Kharra, UDH Minister, and Shri Madan Dilawar, Education Minister.

Panel Discussions

Panel I: Real Estate & Urban Growth – Building the Rajasthan of Tomorrow

N.K. Gupta (Chairman & MD, Mangalam Group) noted that nearly 90% of Jaipur apartments are occupied, with new projects moving toward premium 4-5 BHK homes with amenities and security. Anup Bhartiya (MD, World Trade Park) added that smart infrastructure and modern technologies are reshaping lifestyle standards. Representatives from Mahindra Lifespace, Godrej, and IREO contributed further insights.

Panel II: Education, Skilling & Innovation – Empowering the Next Generation of Rajasthan



Speakers emphasized the importance of integrating training, skill development, and innovation to prepare youth for emerging opportunities.

A star-studded evening of recognition

The evening session was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Shri Prem Chand Bairwa and actor Suniel Shetty. Shri Bairwa praised the initiative, saying Rajasthan’s history inspires innovation and progress, while its business growth sets a strong example for the future.

The summit concluded with an awards ceremony honouring individuals from various fields for their contributions to the state. The event also served as a networking platform for leaders and professionals shaping Rajasthan’s future.