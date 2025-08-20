MY FM is now 44 Station Network

MY FM, the radio division of Dainik Bhaskar Group has been granted licenses for 14 new cities in the Batch III Phase III auction conducted by MIB (Ministry of Information and Broadcasting). The auction process went off quite smoothly and the entire process completed very swiftly. MY FM received the most cities in this auction. With this, MY FM’s network will grow from 30 to 44 cities.

The new stations are Bhilwara, Sri Ganganagar, Pali, Sikar and Alwar in Rajasthan. In Gujarat, Bhuj, Gandhidham along with union territory; Daman. New stations will be added in Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak and Ambala in Haryana. In Madhya Pradesh, Rewa and Ratlam are the new additions. The stations in these 14 new cities are expected to begin broadcasting by end of this year.

Radio continues to be one of the most trusted mediums for everyday information, entertainment, and emergency messages. Its popularity among the youth is steadily growing.

Launched in 2006, MY FM adopted a bottom-up strategy, establishing its network now across 44 Tier II and III cities in eight states, building on the strong local understanding that Bhaskar group has in these markets. True to its brand ethos, ‘Chalo Achcha Sunte Hain’, MY FM fosters a strong emotional connection with the listeners, consistently curating offerings tailored to local tastes and preferences.

