My FM launches ‘Aha Zindagi!’ with RJ Kartik

The program is aimed to improve the mental health of the listeners and grave motivation in their hearts.
MY FM, the radio arm of Dainik Bhaskar Group, has launched a brand new radio show – Aha Zindagi! Amid all the pent-up negativity building around our social existence, the show will be the first-of its kind-Radio program that will uplift the audience’s mood and spread positivity. ‘Aha Zindagi!’ will be hosted by RJ-Kartik, whose ‘Monday Motivational’ videos have garnered millions of views on social media, and has subsequently become India’s most followed RJ on Facebook.
The show aims to inspire listeners to lead life in the way everyone just dreams of. ‘Aha Zindagi!’ will be the first show in the history of Indian Radio to have ‘motivation’ as its theme. It will be a 2 hour dose of positivity with a host of inspirational conversations, stories and a handpicked playlist of songs, to stir the listener to let go of the despair the day's rigmarole has brought in, look forward to a good night slumber and embrace positivity
Speaking about the show, Rahul Namjoshi, COO, MY FM says “We have been an eternally optimistic brand. Our objective has always been to celebrate life and all its positive offerings. During the lockdown period, a lot of listeners reached out to us for stress-related help. A small dose of motivation from our RJs proved quite fruitful to counter the prevalent anxiety. Since our core is consumer satisfaction, we felt there was dire-need for some big motivational push for our listeners. And this is how ‘Aha Zindagi!’ shaped up. I guess today the world needs stronger commitments and even stronger wills to achieve them”
‘Aha Zindagi!’ will be hosted by RJ Kartik and aired Monday-Friday 9pm-11pm.
Adding to the launch, Vinay Manek, National Programming Head, MY FM, says “The world has changed and so has each one of us, post COVID 19. One microscopic villain has forced us to look at life so differently. And this change has also induced some pain, many of us are trying to cope with. There is anxiety all around and all around there is negativity which is feeding that further. The world needs a beacon of hope. With that in mind, we present to our listeners ‘Aha Zindagi!’ hosted by RJ Kartik, the most followed RJ on social media in India. He is one of the country's youngest storytellers and a new age motivational master. It is an assurance that you are not alone and Kartik is a non-judgmental companion.”
