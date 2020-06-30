My FM launches ‘Aha Zindagi!’ with RJ Kartik

Adding to the launch, Vinay Manek, National Programming Head, MY FM, says “The world has changed and so has each one of us, post COVID 19. One microscopic villain has forced us to look at life so differently. And this change has also induced some pain, many of us are trying to cope with. There is anxiety all around and all around there is negativity which is feeding that further. The world needs a beacon of hope. With that in mind, we present to our listeners ‘Aha Zindagi!’ hosted by RJ Kartik, the most followed RJ on social media in India. He is one of the country's youngest storytellers and a new age motivational master. It is an assurance that you are not alone and Kartik is a non-judgmental companion.”