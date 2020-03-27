MY FM launches “Bina mile sath ladein”

In the benefit of its listeners, MY FM had already started with awareness drives around COVID'19 from the beginning of March, much before the PM Janta Curfew announcement, with a digital-only campaign ‘Bina Mile..SathLadein’. Post the official 21-day country-wide lockdown, the campaign was extended to ‘Bina Mile SaathLadein..GharRahein’, with multiple on-air and digital properties. One such initiative, MY FM Agent, celebrates and honour people, who, out of their own will, are creating awareness on social distancing, calling out fake news , reminding hygiene procedures , and checking on their neighbors for any support . Another interactive segment, Ikkis Din Let's Win Challenge, is a 21-day resolution special, where our RJs will challenge their listeners to take up a 21 day resolution, and make one healthy habit a daily routine for 21 days. This will be a two-way challenge between the RJ and the listener. 21 Din - 21 baje - 21 min is a Facebook Live session where all the RJs do a 21 minute FB live session daily, for 21 days. This is done to establish the fact that socializing can be done while practicing ‘Social Distancing’.