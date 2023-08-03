MY FM launches “Dil Se Bharat” with Ranveer Allahbadia

Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known for his dynamic storytelling.
MY FM India is delighted to announce the launch of its highly anticipated show "Dil Se Bharat" on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas in July and Independence day in August. The show, hosted by famous YouTuber, motivational speaker and leadership coach Ranveer Allahbadia, is captivating audiences with his collection of patriotic stories that embody the spirit and essence of India.
Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known for his dynamic storytelling, will take listeners on an emotional journey through the rich tapestry of India's war history and extraordinary tales of heroism. The show started on 22nd July and will continue until August end, delivering a series of soul-stirring narratives of the Kargil war and Kashmir conflict; which resonate deeply with the hearts of every Indian.
Speaking on this special content Rahul Namjoshi, CEO, MY FM said, "We are excited to launch 'Dil Se Bharat' with Ranveer Allahbadia, a show that perfectly aligns with core values of MY FM. We believe that these stories of bravery and patriotism will touch the hearts of our listeners. With the onset of the festive season we are ready with our power-packed content line up, this is the beginning and we’ll roll out more unique content in the days to come".